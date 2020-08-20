MUSKOKA, ON-Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some benefits are going to be made available to snowmobilers this coming season.

During a virtual conference, CEO of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs Landon French confirmed a variety of beneficial changes would be coming to the clubs under the organization.

These benefits include fee stability, which will see 2021 seasonal and classic trail permit fees not increase from last season, and early-bird fees will remain at $190 for seasonal and $150 for classic.

These fees are only available online here from September 1st until November 1st after which, permits fees will increase. “Fee stability is good news for all riders, considering they have the opportunity to ride available trails, anywhere in Ontario throughout the winter,” said French.

If you want to go snowmobiling, having a permit is mandatory on OFSC prescribed trails.

The ODSC will also be providing a one-time “confidence bonus” for those who sign up for the Rider Advantage Program when they go for early permit purchase.

This offer will be redeemable towards the purchase of a 2022 seasonal or classic trail permit and anyone who signs up for this Rider Advantage between September 1st and the 30th, may qualify for a $50 bonus and a $25 bonus will be available for those who sing up between October 1st and the 31st.

This bonus will come into effect for the 2022 seasonal of classic permit holders if the snowmobile trails become closed as a result of COVID-19 health guidelines. For more details about the bonus, visit the OFSC website here.

“OFSC member clubs and volunteers will be going to extraordinary lengths to get our trails ready to ride,” said French. “But they can’t do it without help, so we are urging every snowmobiler to support their efforts by purchasing a permit in September or October and benefit from the lowest permit fees and the Rider Advantage Confidence Bonus.”

The last feature to come out this season will be a new OFSC Go Snowmobiling Ontario app that provides basic trail info that is similar to a printed tail guide as well as updated throughout the season.

French said they are in communication with health experts and more health updates on plans and protocols will be made in the coming weeks.