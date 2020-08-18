HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville has confirmed a swimming advisory has come into effect at Port Sydney Beach.

Under the advice of the local health unit, warning signs have been posted letting people know that while the beach is not closed – recent bacteria levels indicate there may be an increased risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

If you do choose to go swimming, you’re asked to avoid dunking your head or swallowing the water.

Swimming lessons that were supposed to occur have been moved to Hutcheson beach and registered participants will be contacted by aquatics.

For more info, visit the health unit’s site here.