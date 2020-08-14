BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge has been denied government funding to assist with the construction of the anticipated Multi-Use Community Centre (MUCC).

A notification came from the Ministry of Infrastructure that the Town’s application under the Community, Culture and Recreation stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program was not nominated to by Province to move forward in receiving Federal consideration.

Had the Town received the requested $49.1 million in project expenses, including a request for $36 million from upper levels of government, it would have assisted with the project that was set to begin early 2021.

The Town has spent many years preparing for the MUCC and put together a thorough application, but the Province has made no specific notice as to why the project was not nominated.

“While I am deeply disappointed that the Province did not move our project on to the next phase, I am very proud of Council and Staff for the incredible amount of work they have done in preparation for this opportunity. With over 1,700 pages of supporting documentation as part of our application, we left absolutely nothing on the table and little to chance; however, application for funding by municipalities in Ontario exceeded available program funds, which always meant success would be difficult,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.

While experiencing this setback, the Town aims to move forward on the development of the MUCC with the project management team and architects. In the meantime, the steering committee will also continue to meet and look at the next steps, including phasing portions of the project.

“From day one, we have realized that this is a large, complex plan with many variables, so we have developed multiple options to allow us to keep moving forward,” said Smith. “Funding talks will continue with Government and Private sources to ensure that Bracebridge has a facility which will be transformative and beneficial for the entire community and beyond.”