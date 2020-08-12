District of Muskoka logo. Supplied Image by the District of Muskoka.

MUSKOKA, ON-The recipients of the 2020 Muskoka Community Grant have been announced.

The community grants are given to organizations that fill strategic needs in the community and assist the most vulnerable population.

The three types of grants available are the Community Enhancement Fund, the Social Services Relief Fund (SSRF), and the Pay It Forward Grant Program, which is still accepting applications.

The recipients of the grant program include Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs, Bracebridge Out of the Cold, Bracebridge United Church, Dorset Community Partnership Fund, Elder Abuse Prevention Muskoka, Muskoka North Good Food Co-operative Inc., Muskoka Seniors Home Assistance, The Salvation Army Bracebridge Community Church, The Salvation Army Huntsville Food Bank and Family Services, Archers in Muskoka, and Serenity’s Haven, who all received funding somewhere between $890 to $5,000.

These various organizations plan to use this funding for such initiatives and services like giving low-cost essential items to people in need, preparing nutritious meals to hand out, offering financial assistance, increasing the ability to respond to COVID-19 needs, and connecting family members.

If any grassroots organization would like to apply to receive funding from the Pay It Forward Grant Program, they can visit the Engage Muskoka site here.