MUSKOKA, ON-In preparation for students returning to school in September, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has released details for what students and families can expect.

Following the Ministry of Education’s directive, the Interim Director of Education Catherine McCullough confirmed that students would be resuming their regular school schedule on September 8th unless parents opt-out for continued online learning.

The board is asking parents to complete the Fall Reopening Student Survey here so that the SMCDSB has a record of whether your child will be returning to the classroom or not by August 17th.

Some things elementary school students can expect when they return include:

Students will remain in their class cohort for the full day, including recess and lunch.

Timing of recesses, lunches, and bathroom breaks will be staggered to support cohorting.

There will be clearly marked designated entrances and exits for students.

Students in Grades 4 to 8 will be expected to wear a cloth mask at school.

Students in primary grades (K-3) will be encouraged to wear a cloth mask at school.

Secondary School students can expect a similar set up with a few differences:

In order to maintain this student cohort, secondary schools will be using a quadmester school timetable.

Exams and course culminating tasks will occur at the end of each “quadmester.”

In order to reduce student contact in hallways, the use of lockers will be prohibited.

For more details about what your child can expect, visit the SMCDSB website here.

For the students who are in need of transportation, buses will employ enhanced public health protocols and will disinfect twice daily. Drivers will also be wearing protective equipment, and students will be encouraged to do the same. A seating plan will also be established, designed to minimize contact between students.

If you have any questions, visit the board’s Q&A document here.