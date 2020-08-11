Blue-green algae (as seen in this stock photo) has been confirmed in Brandy Lake.

MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is advising the Township of Muskoka Lakes of harmful blooms of blue-green algae spotted in the area.

Located on Silver Lake, the health unit is asking residents and visitors to exercise caution where the algae is visible.

If consumed, the blooms can cause headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and can be more serious is swallowed in large amounts.

While this advisory is in effect, the SMDHU is advising a number of precautions.

These include not using the lake water for infant formula, not allowing pets or livestock to drink or swim, being cautious about eating fish caught in the water, not using herbicides, copper sulphate or other algaecides that could cause algae toxins to be released, and avoiding swimming and other water sports.

The algae can be identified when the water takes a bluish-green colour, and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks will be further analyzing samples to determine the presence of any toxins.

More updates on the algae situation will be updated, but for more info, visit the health unit’s website here.