MUSKOKA, ON-After a recent election, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is welcoming two new Directors to Board.

With the 2020-21 elections within the Credentialed Staff Association, Credentialed Staff Vice President Dr. Deb Harrold was welcomed to the Board, joining Staff President Dr. Kristen Jones.

For the past seven years, Cameron Renwick was a Board Director and is now the Chair, along with Vice-Chairs Peter Deane and Moreen Miller.

“I am delighted to welcome the new members to the Board and welcome the addition of their broad range of skills and experience,” said Renwick.

“I look forward to continuing our efforts to achieve our mission to work together to provide outstanding, integrated health care to our communities and deliver best patient outcomes with exemplary standards and compassion.”