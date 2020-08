MUSKOKA LAKES, ON-The Bracebridge OPP is investigating the drowning that occurred in Muskoka Lakes Township.

On August 8th, just after 9:00 a.m., the police responded to a call at an address in the Township after a 43-year-old man had not returned from his walk.

He was found in the water near a dock and was brought to the hospital.

Unfortunately, efforts by emergency crews were unsuccessful.

The name of the man has not been released, and police continue to look into the incident.