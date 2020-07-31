Ontario is reporting 134 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Friday morning that the province added 134 new cases over the last day.

She says while it’s a slight uptick over the past two days, 28 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.

Of the new cases, she says 26 are in Ottawa and 24 are in Windsor-Essex.

With 168 more resolved, there are 34 fewer active cases in Ontario as hospitalizations also continue to decline.

Ontario processed over 30,000 COVID-19 tests over the last day.

The province is reporting three additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,775.

The number of resolved cases sits at 35,074.