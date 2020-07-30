Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Thursday morning that the province added 89 new cases over the last day.

She says locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases.

Ontario processed over 27,600 tests on Wednesday. Elliott says hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and vented patients all declined.

Three more people died from the virus over the last day bringing the provincial death toll to 2,772.

The total number of cases in the province now stands at 39,075 with 89 percent of those infected with the virus having recovered.