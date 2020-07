GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst is going to be closing off Pineridge Gate for a culvert replacement.

Set to occur between August 4th to the 6th, the road will be closed at the intersection of Fairview Drive, but detour signs will be posted on Fairview, Pinedale Road and Hedgewood Lane.

For more info on road closures, head to the Town fo Gravenhurst site here.