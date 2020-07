Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted Wednesday morning that the province added 76 new cases over the last day, the lowest day-over-day increase since March 22nd.

She says hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and vented patients have all declined.

The province processed over 27,300 tests yesterday.

One death from the virus was reported bringing the death toll to 2,769.

The number of resolved cases sits at 34,741.