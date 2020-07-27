An extended heat warning has been issued until the end of the day for communities in the region.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says they are reminding people to be careful of their health and look for ways to avoid overheating.

When temperatures are high – the health unit says overexertion increases the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke or dehydration.

During these times, you should be trying to avoid overheating by drinking plenty of non-caffeinated fluids.

The health unit advises that you not wait until you feel thirsty – as it’s a sign your body is already becoming dehydrated.

You can stay cool by staying indoors – and if you must be outside, stay in the shade and make sure to wear and reply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

Electric fans provide comfort by increasing evaporation, however, when conditions are extreme, fans will not prevent heat-related illness.

You can draw your blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes.

The health unit adds it’s also important to keep physical activity to a minimum

Infants and young children, the elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating.

You’re encouraged to check in on these people to make sure they’re staying safe.

For more information about extreme heat, visit the health unit’s website or call Health Connection weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1-877-721-7520.