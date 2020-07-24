Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the rising number of people under 40 contracting COVID-19 is “disturbing”.

The province added 195 new cases of the virus on Friday with 66 per cent of those cases in people under 40.

Ford says “we have the brightest young people anywhere in the world” but he says that they “can’t go to parties” or large gatherings.

He says it’s not “little Johnny” who goes to the parties that he’s worried about, but “little Johnny’s grandparents” who could be exposed to the virus.

As for putting guidelines in place across the province to stop the gatherings, he says that we have such a “vast area” that makes up Ontario and he can’t compare places like Timmins to large urban areas.

He adds every local chief medical officer has the “power” to put in protocols and he says he encourages them to do that if that’s what they feel is best.