Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is handing out over $12-billion in capital funding over the next decade to build new schools and refurbish older ones.

In Brampton Thursday afternoon, Ford announced $500-million this year will go to the construction of new schools in the province and 15 others which will be renovated by 2023.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says Ontario’s back to school plan will be unveiled next week.

As far as getting schools ready for September, the Education Minister says “additional resources” should be announced next week as part of the re-opening plan.