The majority of Ontario will be in Stage 3 of reopening from COVID-19 come Friday.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday afternoon with Durham, Haldimand Norfolk, Halton, Lambton Niagara, and York Region getting the green light.

Toronto, Peel, Windsor Essex will have to wait longer to move on from Stage Two.

Ford is asking those areas not moving on to “stay patient”, adding they will get there shortly.

The decision was made in conjunction with public health officials who don’t feel the areas are ready quite yet.

Ford says he was shocked when he heard how the number of COVID-19 cases is growing in young people across the province.

Seventy-five of the 135 new cases added in Ontario on Monday are in people under 39-years-old.

Ford asked young people to think about not only themselves but also their elderly parents or grandparents when they are going out to parties.

He also says the new COVID-19 mobile tracing app, developed in Ontario, could be rolled out as of Friday.