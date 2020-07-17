Gravenhurst joins other municipalities across Muskoka that are entering stage three of the province’s reopening plan.

Medical Officer of Health for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Dr. Charles Gardner says we all need to remember that while we’ve come a long way and worked hard to get to this point – COVID-19 is still with us.

“As such, while we live our lives and enjoy ourselves, we must continue to protect ourselves and others by practicing physical distancing, maintaining proper hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in all indoor public places,” Gardner said in his recent update.

With Stage 3 now in effect, Gravbenhurst will continue to follow the best advice and guidelines of the SMDHU.

Next Tuesday, Glen Davies, Chief Administrative Officer, will provide the Council with a Pandemic Response Report and update on the current status of the Town’s response.

Council will also be informed of the critical decisions and timelines projected into the future.

Additionally, the report will discuss the Town’s current service level demands, impacts to key delivery areas, and provide information on a staged approach to reopen Town facilities and amenities currently closed to the public.

Council will also receive a projected update to the Town’s financial position and will consider an extension to the interim tax penalty due date.

To view the council meeting head here.

The Town is thanking the community for adhering to the mandatory face mask order implemented for our region by the SMDHU and is reminding all those visiting the area to follow these guidelines.

Meanwhile, two additional drive-thru COVID-19 Assessment Clinics have been scheduled for Gravenhurst on July 23rd, and August 12th, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, 101 Centennial Drive.

Muskoka Paramedics are providing these tests for asymptomatic people who require a test to visit a long-term care home, retirement home or other congregate living settings.

Finally, in light of the reduced municipal service levels – the Town notes it is extra important each of us do our part to help keep Gravenhurst clean and beautiful.

If you have garbage or recycling with you and a convenient receptacle is not available, or if it’s full, please take your litter home with you.

For the latest information and updates related to the COVID-19 Pandemic and local response, please visit the Town’s website.