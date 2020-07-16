MUSKOKA, ON-The Bracebridge OPP is reminding residents to be diligent when being targeted with phone scams.

Constable Samantha Bigley spoke to MyMuskokaNow and offered tips and tricks on how to best avoid being scammed.

There are several different types of phone scams, revolving around topics like unpaid taxes, charges laid against you or ones that try to pose as your bank or the CRA. Bigley said the problem with scammers is that they are hard to track down and are very persistent in their efforts.

First and foremost, Bigley recommends that if you get a concerning call, hang up and call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and not to tell the scammer anything. One trick that is often used by scammers that can sometimes fluster the victim the use of threatening language.

This language can range from anything, but Bigley said that typically and one of the most common is the threat of arrest if you do not pay on the spot.

If a threat like this is used against you and it relates to your bank account, Bigley said that any reasonable professional who would represent an institution like a bank, they would expect you to call the branch and would not request any information over the phone.

“The best advice is to don’t assume that it is an accurate and legitimate call that you are receiving and always check with someone who has knowledge. The bank is often a good source of information, particularly when it involves your account,” said Bigley.

One other tell-tale sign that residents can use to tell if they are being scammed is if the person calling you is requesting that you pay a debt via prepaid Visa cards or iTunes gift cards.

Retail stores have also been educated by the police to take notice that if an elderly resident is buying a significant amount of prepaid cards, to try and inquire for what purpose and to possibly assist them.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website here or call them directly at 1-888-495-8501 or call your local OPP.