Ontario is reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

It comes after 170 cases were reported on Thursday and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott tweeted that 30 of the province’s 34 public health unit, every region except Peel, York, Toronto, and Windsor-Essex, are reporting five or fewer cases, and 17 of them reporting no new cases at all.

With 178 more cases resolved as of Friday, Elliott says Ontario is reporting fewer active cases than seen at any point in April, pre-peak.

She notes Nearly 27,500 tests were processed on Thursday.

There were also 7 more deaths reported from the virus in Ontario bringing the death toll to 2,710.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 36,464 with 88.2 percent considered resolved.