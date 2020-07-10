A heat warning continues for parts of Muskoka.

According to Environment Canada, the advisory – which is now in its’ fourth day, remains in place for Bracebridge, Gravenhurst and Port Carling.

The weather agency is forecasting daytime highs in excess of 30 degrees, with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s.

We could get some relief over the course of the day, with possible showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, overnight lows below 20 degrees should provide some relief from the heat.

A slightly cooler air mass is expected to move into the area this weekend, with possible showers on Saturday and the high expected to cool down below 30 for the first time since last Sunday.

Environment Canada notes that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

The risks are higher for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

You should make sure to check on these individuals and see that they are cool and drinking water.

If you’re outside for any reason, you are encouraged to shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, as temperatures can rise to dangerous levels.

You can also keep your house cool and block the sun by closing curtains or blinds.

For more weather updates – visit Environment Canada’s website.