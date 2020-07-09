At this rate, we could be seeing the hottest day on record across cottage country.

That’s according to Environment Canada, who notes the highest temperature ever recorded for the area was back in 1955 – when the thermostat hit 32.2 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the weather agency is forecasting highs across Parry Sound-Muskoka to hit around 33 degrees with the humidex making it feel more like 40.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Meteorologist Gerald Chang says, unfortunately, there’s really no way around how hot it has gotten.

“For people who like this hot and humid weather – that’s fantastic because it’s been hot and humid and this is the hottest day, but for those that don’t like it, there is an end in sight so, patience is the key.”

The heatwave is expected to continue into Friday – with the high hitting 31 degrees and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chang says there should be some relief on the way this weekend.

“A disturbance is going to come and bring more cloud coverage; more showers and that will give us a brief reprieve at least for the weekend. And next week, we will have to look into the possibility of bringing back heat warnings because it should once again be hot.”

Environment Canada is also reminding people of the importance of staying cool and avoiding the sun.

Chang says there are a number of ways to beat the heat.

“Just remember to drink plenty of fluids, even before you feel thirsty – that’s very important. And if you have elderly neighbours, be sure to check on them to make sure they’re alright – especially during this time.”

More weather updates can be found on Environment Canada’s website.