The exterior sign of the Huntsville Public Library is shown on July 2nd, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff

The Huntsville Public Library has issued a statement regarding the indoor air quality in the Library.

Due to issues with the air quality, the Library announced Sunday that it is not allowing staff to enter the building until the situation is rectified.

In a statement, the Library apologized for the interruption in their progress to further their steps towards modified services.

“We were getting very excited about our next steps and reintroducing lending materials back out to our community. At this point, the dropbox will be closed until further notice as staff will not be entering the building,” the statement said.

At this time, the Library says its number one priority is ensuring staff work in a healthy and safe environment.

They note they are working quickly to complete the necessary testing and remediation and appreciate the community’s understanding.

More updates will be given when they become available.