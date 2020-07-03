MUSKOKA, ON-Various municipalities across cottage country are receiving funding from the province to help keep local transit clean.

MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller confirmed that in order to reduce COVID-19 transmission, $27,010 is going to local municipalities like Bracebridge, Huntsville, Muskoka, and Parry Sound.

This funding is part of the larger allocation of $15 million that is set to go to 110 municipalities across the province to help enhance transit cleaning as areas gradually reopen.

“Public transit is important even in small towns like ours. It helps people get to work and go shopping or do errands,” said Miller. “This funding will help ensure our municipalities can offer safe transit to the residents who rely upon these services and ensure drivers have a safe working environment.”

Across Cottage Country, Bracebridge will receive $6,588, Huntsville – $8,038, Muskoka – $9,599, and Parry Sound will be allocated $2,855.

This allocation of funds came from the recommendations in the recently released safety guidance for public transit agencies, which supports safe and reliable transit that will reduce congestion and drive economic growth.

For more information about how the province is addressing transit safety issues, read their document here.