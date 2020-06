BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Town of Bracebridge is advising residents that there is going to be a temporary change to local transit.

Set for June 30th, the 340 bus that makes the stop at Liddard Street will be temporarily closed off between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

As a substitute, residents can take the 341 at McDonald Street instead while Town staff replace a culvert.

To stay updated on road closures, visit the Town of Bracebridge site here.