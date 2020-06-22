Toronto and Peel Region will be moving into Stage 2 of the reopening process on Wednesday. That means residents will be able to get haircuts, have dinner on a patio, or go for a swim at a pool. There is only one region left in Stage 1 and that is Windsor-Essex.

In Windsor-Essex today there were 32 new cases of COVID-19, 31 of them were in the agri-food sector. Premier Doug Ford said farmers have to cooperate, “I’m begging for your support…please cooperate.”

The province sent its mobile assessment centre into the region to test migrant workers this weekend, but Ford says they need the cooperation of the farmers and that not allowing the assessment centre onto their land is “not fair” to the rest of the people in Windsor-Essex. There are approximately 8,000 migrant workers in the region. Two workers have died in the area and another has died in Haldimand-Norfolk.

Farmers have access to $15-million in funding through the province’s Agri-food Workplace Protection Program to buy personal protective equipment.

Mexico has agreed to begin sending workers again to Canada after striking a deal with the federal government for increased inspections and support for workers to report unsafe working conditions.

Mobile testing was also done at food processing plants.