The Algonquin Family Health Team has opened up drive-through testing for visitors of residents in Long-Term Care Homes, Retirements Homes and other congregate living settings.

Community Paramedics in Muskoka are now testing for COVID-19 if you are COVID Asymptomatic and require a test to visit these facilities.

Testing will be done at drive-through locations in Bracebridge and Huntsville on days and at times indicated below.

AFHT notes you do not need to book an appointment to be tested at one of these drive-through locations.

Drive-through wait times will vary depending on volumes.

If you are travelling from outside of the Muskoka region, you can still get tested at your local COVID-19 Assessment Centre before you make your trip.

When you arrive at one of these drive-through testing locations, you’re asked to follow instructions provided on all signs and those of Community Paramedics.

You’re also advised to remain in your vehicle at all times and proceed to the testing tent only when asked to do so.

Testing is still available by appointment for symptomatic people and asymptomatic people not planning to visit a long-term care home, retirement home, or other congregate living settings by calling your primary care provider or the Muskoka Assessment Centre line at 1-888-383-7009.

The government of Ontario has released the COVID-19 Test Results Viewer that allows you to check your results online – with results taking less than a week.

The Assessment Centres and Community Paramedics do not have test results, nor do they control the length of time it takes to process COVID tests.

The Bracebridge Drive-Through is open from this Monday to Wednesday, from 10 a.m.-to 5 p.m., at the Bracebridge Sportsplex.

It will be closed from 12-12:30 p.m.

The Huntsville Drive-Through is open from Thursday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be closed from noon to 12:30 p.m., at the Canada Summit Centre.