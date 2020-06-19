MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is encouraging people not to rush to get into the eventual third phase of reopening.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner said in a teleconference when asked what needs to happen for the province to move into phase three, eventually, the Government needs to clarify what the next phase entails.

Currently, the Ontario Government website lists stage three as “Reopening most remaining workplaces and community spaces, while carefully and gradually lifting restrictions. Public health advice and workplace safety guidance will remain in place and available. Large public gatherings will continue to be restricted.”

Gardner noted that it is essential the Government establish what goes into phase three and how it will be done.

“It wouldn’t just be back to business as usual and large venues without controls. It would never be that until this pandemic is truly over next year with a vaccine or beyond.”

Gardner said he wants to be sure that the entire province has successfully moved into the second phase before they try to move a portion of the province into the third phase.

He noted there needs to be enough time into phase two to see if there are any large impacts, and while he noted that we are currently in the middle of a surge, he does not want to place the entire blame on the transition.

Gardner said there needs to be a downward trajectory of cases well before moving into the third phase, and when asked about when we can expect an announcement from the Government, the Doctor said we cannot know for sure and doesn’t think we should rush.