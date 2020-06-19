More funding is on the way from Ontario to the province’s schools.

The Ontario government has announced its investing $736 million more in public education for the 2020-21 school year, increasing the total to more than $25.5 billion.

The funding is coming from the Grants for Student Needs program and represents the largest investment in public education in Ontario’s history.

As a result, Ontario’s average per-pupil funding amount has reached $12,525, which is an increase of $250 over the previous year.

The funding will go to areas including special education, mental health and well-being, and Indigenous education.