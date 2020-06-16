The exterior sign of the Huntsville Public Library is shown on July 2nd, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff

HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Huntsville Public Library is taking its first steps in modifying its services in employing zero contact book return.

Set to start on June 23rd, at 10:00 a.m., the library said they would open the book drop off for those interested in bringing their items back and will be open on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At this time, the library will only be accepting books, DVDs, magazines, audiobooks, and CDs. Before they are given out to the public again, the library will quarantine these items for more than 72 hours to ensure they are safe before they rejoin the collection.

The library said that only after they have ensured the process is moving along smoothly, they will be looking to implement the next step in their plan.

While the library wants to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this time, they want to ask residents that if they are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms to hold onto their library items at this time.

For more info about the library’s detailed opening plan, visit their site here.