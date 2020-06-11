MUSKOKA, ON-Over 12,000 residents across Muskoka have been left without power after yesterday’s massive storm.

Hydro One confirmed that 12,470 customers in Muskoka can expect to have their power restored by 11:00 p.m. tonight as crews are on the scene making repairs.

Hundred of Lakeland Power customers are also left in the dark in the Bracebridge area. The power company has yet to provide an estimated time of restoration and crews are currently on the scene.

For the Hydro One outage map visit their site here and Lakeland Power customers can view their outage status here.