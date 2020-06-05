The town of Gravenhurst is providing another update on town services amid COVID-19.

In a press release on Friday, the town said that all public buildings – including the Municipal Office, Centennial Centre, Gravenhurst Public Library and the Gravenhurst Opera House remain closed to public access.

The town notes the library has reopened their “book drop” this week for returns of checked-out items and will commence a curbside “touchless hold pickup” on June 10th.

You can place items on hold with your library card and pick them up when they are ready.

As for the town’s reopening measures, a council meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 16th, at 3 p.m. to discuss tentative steps towards a safe reopening.

Residents are also reminded to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

You’re reminded to wash your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth, sneeze and cough into your sleeve and avoid contact with those who are ill.

The town also advises that you stay home if you are symptomatic or are required to self-isolate.

It’s also essential to continue to practice physical distancing and stay two metres away from anyone outside your household – and if you can’t, you’re encouraged to wear a non-medical mask.

Visitors and residents are also asked to follow guidelines that restrict gatherings of more than five people and remember to keep an eye on children and animals when using public spaces and accommodations.

While some town amenities are now open – including four unsupervised public beaches, public trails, the Muskoka Bay Park Tennis Courts, Muskoka Wharf Marina, Youth Skate Park and Staff Sergeant Larry Bigley K-9 Park – others remain closed under the provincial order.

You can contact the Muskoka COVID-19 Assessment Centre to book a testing appointment.