Photo provided by the Town of Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, ON-Roadwork in Huntsville is set to begin next week and will cause temporary closures.

This short closure on June 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 457 Rowanwood Road will allow crews to replace the cross culvert.

Only emergency traffic will be allowed to access the area while the work is going on.