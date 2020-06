Ontario has added another 338 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of cases in the province to 29,047.

There have been 19 more deaths, with the death toll at 2,312.

The recovery rate remains at 78-percent.

Another 14 residents and 18 staff of long-term care homes have been diagnosed.

Of the active cases, 791 people are in hospital, 127 patients are in Intensive Care and 92 are in ICU on ventilators.

Public Health says 17,537 tests were done over the last day.