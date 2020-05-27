GRAVENHURST, ON-The Town of Gravenhurst is planning on continuing to ease current COVID-19 restrictions on certain recreational amenities in the community.

On May 29th, the Gravenhurst Youth Skate Park at 101 Centennial Drive, the basketball courts at Muskoka Wharf Sports Field at 1111 Bay Street, Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach, Muskoka Bay Beach, Franklin Park Beach, and Brass Lake Beach will be open to the public.

The Town notes that the Muskoka Beach Park and Lorne Beach Park will remain closed for swimming this season for necessary maintenance to repair shoreline retaining walls.

While the Town’s public washroom facilities remain closed for the pandemic, temporary portable toilets have been placed at Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach, Muskoka Bay Beach, Franklin Park Beach, Brass Lake Beach, and the off-leash dog park. These locations have also been set up with sanitary supplies and will be cleaned on a daily basis.

To begin capital refurbishing projects in the Town like installing new lighting, an irrigation system and new play surfaces, all existing amenities that were closed for COVID-19, including outdoor playgrounds, splash pads, and ball diamonds, will continue to be unavailable to the public.

All trails will remain open in Gravenhurst, but residents must continue to follow COVID-19 prevention measures, and the same can be said for all town boat launches as well as public and private docks. If you have any questions about boat safety and what you are allowed to do during this time, email publicworks@gravenhurst.ca.

For more information about what the Town has been doing to combat the virus, visit their site here.

