Ontario is reporting over 4oo new cases of COVID-19 for a third straight day.

New data released Saturday morning shows 412 new cases since Friday, bringing the overall number of cases of the virus to 25,040.

There have also been another 27 deaths, bringing that total to 2,048.

Officials say just over 11 thousand tests were completed since Friday, well below the goal of 20-thousand, and nearly 6 thousand are still pending.

19, 146 cases, or 76.5 per cent, have been resolved in Ontario.