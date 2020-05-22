BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) has sourced out local suppliers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and is making it available for local businesses.

Tracey Larkman, the Bracebridge BIA Administrative Coordinator, told MyMuskokaNow after speaking to local companies, they have made it available for businesses associated with the BIA to purchase PPE like plexiglass, face masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves to allow them to open up again safely.

After coordinating with companies like Action First-Aid and South Paw, the BIA have supplied local businesses with the contact information to reach out to the suppliers of PPE and arrange delivery.

Following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, retail businesses were allowed to start opening their doors on May 19th. Larkman notes that she has seen about 20 local businesses start opening up their doors to the public and said she is happy the reopening is beginning to occur. She adds that residents could expect more businesses to start opening up over the next week after they receive their PPE.

When asked about Premier Doug Ford’s recent comments about rolling back the reopening phase, if the situation becomes worse, Larkman said that businesses are aware of what is going on and are keeping a close eye on the situation.

“We made it clear that at the end of the day, you need to feel comfortable and have everything in place before you open your doors,” said Larkman.

Larkman recommends to the business starting to reopen, that they should reference the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and learn more about how they can be safe and what they are allowed to do.

Any further questions about reopening can be directed to the BIA site here and the health unit site here.