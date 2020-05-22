BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The watermain installation construction on Salmon Avenue in Bracebridge has been extended.

Residents are being advised that Wellington Street., between Armstrong Street and Salmon Avenue will be reduced to one lane for traffic on May 25th and May 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

As part of the Salmon Avenue Extention Construction project, the Town of Bracebridge will be undertaking the installation of a watermain across Wellington.

During this construction, traffic passing through Wellington can expect to experience delays and access to Wellington Court and Salmon may be temporarily closed off for short periods.

The sidewalks on Salmon between Wellington to the end and portions of the west side from Salmon will be closed until further notice.

This closure will also cause Bracebridge transit bus stop 500 to be temporarily unavailable. As a substitute, patrons are asked to use the 490 bus, which can be caught at Gagnon’s Independent Grocer.

The town recognizes that the dust, noise, heavy equipment and traffic delays will be inconvenient for some people and they will try to reduce it to the best of their abilities.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2020.