Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on further support for farmers in the province from his federal counterparts.

In his daily briefing Friday afternoon, Ford says farmers are struggling and looking for support.

He says they have an ally in the province as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Ontario continues to be at the table with Ottawa trying to get more support.

Ford says the supply chain for the province remains strong and there is more than enough to make sure everyone gets what they need.

On childcare and schools, Ford says Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be coming out with an announcement on Tuesday concerning what will take place moving forward.

He adds people need to keep social distancing front of mind this long weekend and make sure they follow the guidelines.