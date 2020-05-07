71-percent of Ontario`s COVID-19 cases or over 13,000 Ontarians have recovered, making up half of all the resolved cases in Canada.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer says the number of patients in the province requiring intensive care has gone down by 19 people overnight.

Dr. David Williams says there have been no new outbreaks in long-term care homes since yesterday and more homes are resolving their outbreaks. He says 37 more residents of long-term care died in the past 24 hours bringing that total to 1,111. According to Dr. Williams retirement homes are also stable in terms of new outbreaks, remaining at 70 homes.

He also echoed the Premier`s statement this morning urging cottagers to only go to their second residence if absolutely necessary and bring their supplies with them.