Premier Doug Ford’s mother-in-law is ill with COVID-19.

Earlier today Ford was visibly shaken when talking about residents and families and particularly his wife’s mother in a long-term care home. His office later confirmed she has tested positive.

When pressed Ford agreed the long-term care system is broken and vowed to fix it but said the priority right now is protecting residents and staff from the virus.

More than 500 people have died of COVID-19 in senior’s facilities across the province.