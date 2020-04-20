The Muskoka Builders Association is celebrating a big milestone through its Muskoka-Parry Sound COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In just 12 days, the fund, which was created to provide relief to community organizations amid COVID-19, has reached its initial fundraising goal of $100,000.

The group eclipsed its goal following a $20,000 donation to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation on Friday.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Vice President for the MBA Thomas Cowden says it’s amazing to see the community come together for an important, common cause.

“It’s really big for us. We were hopeful of course that we’d hit our goal but the response has been phenomenal,” Cowden said. “We’re all pretty overwhelmed and pleased with that and thankful for everyone who has helped us out and donated along the way.”

Back on April 9, the MBA announced it had donated $24,000 between four local food banks and the group says it plans to distribute more funding to organizations this week.

Cowden says it’s now their goal to try and eclipse the $200,000-mark.

“Our businesses are important to the community personally but also we knew there would be a lot of people with big hearts right now, just as we did. So, we just started talking about doing this fund and it went from there.”

Cowden notes the MBA is also commencing a new initiative called ‘The Muskoka-Parry Sound 100 Club’.

For every $100 donated, donors will receive a decal that can be displayed on your vehicle or your home, reinforcing your support of the Relief Fund.

“Anybody who can give, even a little bit – we’d really appreciate it,” Cowden added. “And I know the charities that we’re donating to and have been able to donate to have been really appreciative of the support we are providing and it really means a lot to them right now.”

The funding is focused on three key areas: equipment for hospitals in Bracebridge, Huntsville, and Parry Sound, Community Food Programs for four local Food Banks and financial support for local women’s shelters within the Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group.

Funds are being donated through the Muskoka Builders Association website or through the group’s GoFundMe page.