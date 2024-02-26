The Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBS) Toronto Vintage Boat Show has been cancelled because of “circumstances beyond the control” of the ACBS Board of Directors.

The show is normally held at the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst every summer. However, the District of Muskoka’s “Bay and Beyond” infrastructure project has forced them to cancel the 2024 edition of the show.

Jeff Titshall, president of ACBS-Toronto, says the “largest vintage and classic boat show” will return in July 2025.

Shawna Patterson, Gravenhurst’s director of recreation and culture, explains it has forced events like the Tall Pines Music and Arts Festival and the Gravenhurst Farmers’ Market to move to Gull Lake Rotary Park.

“Ultimately, the project is about safeguarding the critical services we depend on every day,” she says. “The town is working with the district to accommodate events that wish to continue at the wharf or temporarily relocate.”