Ahead of Bracebridge celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2025, council has approved replacing Memorial Park’s iconic bandshell.

The new design was done by North Bay, Ont.- based Mitchell Jensen Architects. It was approved during the Feb. 6 General Committee meeting and later ratified by council on Feb. 14.

In his Feb. 6 report, Scott Clayton, manager of operations, says the current bandshell was installed in the 1930s, replacing the original bandshell from the early 1900s.

He says the current structure is “aging and in poor condition” and is at risk of being closed off to the public if it’s not replaced.

He explains the chosen design offers “an octagonal plan that allows for more of a 360-degree viewing experience of anything taking place on the bandshell. It also allows the bandshell to relate better to the surrounding streets, as it feels less directional than the rectangular layout.”

Clayton adds the final product will meet the requirements set in the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

He says the two memorial plaques will be part of the new bandshell.

Clayton explains one of the plaques was installed in 1934 for the Boer War and honours Pvt. Fred Wasdell and Pvt. James Halkett. The pair served with the 35th Simcoe Foresters and were members of “C” Company of the Royal Canadian Regiment that died on Feb. 18, 1900, in Paardeberg, South Africa. The other plaque was placed near the bandshell in July 2019 in honour of Giovanni (John) Morra, who served as bandmaster of the Bracebridge Citizens Band between 1929 and 1956.

In this year’s budget, Clayton says $50,000 is earmarked for the bandshell project. He adds it’s part of the nearly $400,000 set aside for improvements at Memorial Park over the next two years.

Coun. Don Smith complimented the design and appreciated that Clayton’s report included the history of the bandshell.

“I think it’s really important that we constantly build on the legacy of the community and those we came before us because we do have a very rich history in Bracebridge,” said Smith.

Mayor of Bracebridge Rick Maloney called it a “legacy project” and noted his excitement to see it done in time for the town’s 150th anniversary.