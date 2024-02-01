The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is warning that medetomidine and dexmedetomidine are being found in some of the unregulated drug supply, more commonly known as street drugs.

Cathy Eisener, public health nurse with the substance use and injury prevention program, says SMDHU can’t confirm if this has reached the local supply because they don’t have the proper equipment.

However, according to a Jan. 29 media release, the pair of similar drugs have been found by Toronto’s Drug Checking Service (TDCS) in the city’s unregulated fentanyl supply. It was first identified on Dec. 29, 2023 and has since been found in 11 percent of the 140 fentanyl samples tested by TDSC.

“Medetomidine is a tranquillizer approved only for use on animals,” explains Eisener. “Dexmedetomidine is approved for use on humans, as well as animals for sedation and pain relief. These two substances have very similar effects and chemical structures.”

She says both can cause “prolonged sedation,” a decrease in blood pressure and heart, as well as slowing of breathing.

Eisener suggests carrying a Naloxone Kit is one of the best ways to protect yourself or someone else. You can get a kit for free at SMDHU’s office

If possible, she adds to only use drugs with someone, especially if they have a kit, start low and increase your dose slowly, and only use one substance at a time.

Eisener reminds that anyone calling 911 to report an overdose is protected by the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act. As well, she suggests calling the National Overdose Response Line at 1-888-688-6677 for support.