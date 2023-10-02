The Toronto Maple Leafs will be practicing at the Centennial Centre in Gravenhurst this Wednesday.

Colin McBride, the team’s Manager of Media Relations, confirms to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom the Maple Leafs will make their third consecutive trip to the area to spend a few days in Cottage Country before their season starts.

The team previously practiced at the Graeme Murray Arena in 2021 and 2022.

With the National Hockey League’s regular season set to start on Oct. 10, the practice will serve as a last opportunity for some players to make an impression and for star players like Auston Matthews to prepare themselves for another 82-game season and possible playoff push.

Before and after the practices fans surrounded the entrance of the Centre to get pictures and autographs with their favourite players. Many were happy to oblige as they walked out of the area towards the team’s chartered bus.