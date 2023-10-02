Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsMaple Leafs making annual trip to Gravenhurst
FeaturedNews

Maple Leafs making annual trip to Gravenhurst

By Mathew Reisler
Many were excited to see Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews when he stepped onto the ice at the Graeme Murray Arena in 2022 (Photo credit: @Zeisberger on X)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be practicing at the Centennial Centre in Gravenhurst this Wednesday.

Colin McBride, the team’s Manager of Media Relations, confirms to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom the Maple Leafs will make their third consecutive trip to the area to spend a few days in Cottage Country before their season starts.

The team previously practiced at the Graeme Murray Arena in 2021 and 2022.

Toronto Maple Leafs players saluted the crowd after the team’s final practice Thursday afternoon (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

With the National Hockey League’s regular season set to start on Oct. 10, the practice will serve as a last opportunity for some players to make an impression and for star players like Auston Matthews to prepare themselves for another 82-game season and possible playoff push.

Before and after the practices fans surrounded the entrance of the Centre to get pictures and autographs with their favourite players. Many were happy to oblige as they walked out of the area towards the team’s chartered bus.

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News