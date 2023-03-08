Ontario will soon start a program that will allow grade 11 students to transition to a full-time, skilled trades apprenticeship program.

A timeline was not provided for when the program will start in a March 8 news release by the province.

Once students get their Certificate of Apprenticeship, they will be able to apply to get their high school diploma as mature students.

According to the province, it takes between two to five years to complete an apprenticeship.

“These changes provide students with exciting pathways to good-paying jobs and rewarding careers and support our government’s ongoing work to attract more young people into the skilled trades,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Whether it’s enhancing trades education in our schools, breaking down barriers for newcomers or upskilling workers, we’re leaving no stone unturned to train the skilled workforce that will build Ontario.”

On top of the new program, provincial officials say they will start consultations in fall 2023 with employers, unions, education stakeholders, trainers, parents, and others about how the government can make it easier for young people to enter careers in the skilled trades.

“To ensure all students can get ahead in this province, we are accelerating pathways from high school to apprenticeship learning and ultimately, a career in the skilled trades,” said Minister of Education Stephen Lecce. “Our government’s mission is to fill the skills gap by better connecting Ontario students to these good-paying jobs, helping many students who may not have graduated, now gain a credential that leads them to meaningful employment.”