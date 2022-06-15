- Advertisement -

Bracebridge OPP responded to reports of gunshots being heard at a townhouse complex in the area of Lofty Pines Dr. in Gravenhurst Tuesday night.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says officers were called to the scene around 7 o’clock. As of 9:30 PM Tuesday, Insp. Jason Nickle, the Bracebridge OPP Detachment Commander, says the situation was “resolved.”

Bigley says the suspect, who has not been named by police, was found deceased inside the residence.

She adds one woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bigley explains the scene was secured shortly after police arrived. She says “several people” were moved to safety.

The provincial police’s tactics and rescue unit along with its emergency response team responded to the call alongside the Muskoka EMS.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the public for their cooperation and patience during this situation,” Nickle said in a video posted by the OPP’s Central Region on social media.

The investigation is ongoing.