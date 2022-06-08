"Anyone who wishes to wear a mask on campus will have their choice respected," college officials say.

Georgian College is following the lead of other post-secondary institutions in Ontario and lifting its mask mandate in some settings.

Outside of classrooms, labs, testing centres, and libraries, masks will no longer need to be worn at any of Georgian’s eight campuses, including the one in Bracebridge. College officials say masks will continue to be provided in those settings.

Masks will also be required at the college’s health clinics.

It will also be voluntary to wear masks during convocation on June 13 and 14.

While masks are no longer required outside of those settings, college officials are still “strongly encouraging” everyone to wear one, noting it’s an effective measure at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

“Anyone who wishes to wear a mask on campus will have their choice respected,” officials say.

“Throughout the pandemic, Georgian has monitored the advice from public health and the changes to guidelines within various community environments to make decisions based on the best information available,” officials say. “The college will continue to do so and respond with changes, as necessary.”