The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is catching up on immunization clinics that have been missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 13, health officials say they will resume immunizations for anyone who are eligible and/or overdue for shots and don’t have access to vaccines through a healthcare provider. The shots will be administered at one of the health unit’s seven offices by appointment only. SMDHU has an office in Gravenhurst at 2-5 Pineridge Gate and in Huntsville at 34 Chaffey Street.

You can book an appointment by calling 705-721-7520.

SMDHU officials are also preparing to resume grade 7 and 8 clinics. They say they’re working with school boards in their medical region to resume hepatitis B, meningitis C-ACYW, and human papillomavirus vaccines for the 2022-23 school year.

Officials say more details will be sent home with parents ahead of the clinics happening.

“Routine vaccinations help prevent the spread of some serious preventable diseases and staying up to date with your vaccinations is vital to staying healthy,” said Mary Ann Holmes, SMDHU’s Acting Assistant Vice President for Immunization. “Our ability to offer routine immunization services during the pandemic was critically curtailed and we are pleased to once again offer these services to residents throughout Simcoe Muskoka.”

Some of the publicly-funded child, youth, and adult immunization were paused in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.