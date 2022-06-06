- Advertisement -

The Town of Bracebridge is looking for artists to create a mural on the north-facing wall of the Norwood Threatre in downtown Bracebridge.

The application process will be open until August 12th.

“The town is looking to enhance its public art inventory to add to the cultural vitality of the community,” says Jennifer Clancy, the town’s Manager of Economic Development.

The murals are a partnership between the town and the Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Clancy says there is no specific theme for the murals. “The subject matter should reflect the spirit of the Bracebridge community,” she adds, explaining they hope to see vibrant colours, bold, exciting shapes, local natural features, or historical and cultural significance.

“The guidelines have been intentionally left a bit open-ended to allow artists the creative freedom in their proposals,” adds Clancy.

The wall features seven panels divided by brick pillars. The open-ended nature of the mural, Clancy says, will allow artists to be free in how they design the panels. She explains it could be one, big picture or multiple smaller ones. In their application, she adds, each artist will specify which panel they prefer and what they will design.

When the application process closes in August, it will be up to the town’s Public Art Advisory Committee to sift through them. Clancy says they will make a recommendation to council who will have the final say on who will undertake the project. She expects that to happen in the fall. Clancy adds it will be up to the selected artists to figure out the timeline for when the mural will be finished.

According to Clancy, the theatre was chosen because it’s close to Memorial Park and a “prominent and highly visible” location in downtown Bracebridge.

The future murals are part of a continued partnership between the town and BIA. At the start of spring, the BIA installed new banners promoting their shop local campaign. “The town of the BIA have partnered to commission murals to add more year-round vibrancy, colour, and artistic richness to our downtown,” adds Clancy.